Eagle 106.3

Contact Us
Townsquare Media

MIMI SAVES A CHICKEN

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a chicken just standing on the shoulder of the interstate. It looked like she was just resting. I discovered that wasn't actually the case when I went back to investigate.

Police Car Lights

MISSING TEENAGER

  The Hope, Ark., Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hempstead County girl.

Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm
[

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Will Not Be Changed Due to Carrie Fisher’s Death

By Emma Stefansky Yesterday | ScreenCrush

Though it felt kind of wrong, when Carrie Fisher died in December a lot of us wondered how the Star Wars movies would weather her loss. Had she finished shooting all her scenes? (She had, at least for Episode 8.) How integral to the plot of Episodes 8 and 9 was Leia going to be? Would the story need to be changed to accommodate for her absence? Some wondered if her likeness would be Tarkin’d onto a body stand-in for the final movie, which felt wrong even to think about. (It’s not happening, thankfully.) Lucasfilm has a lot to consider after losing one of its biggest stars, but it sounds like none of The Last Jedi is going to be changed because of her death.

Read More

Category: Texarkana News

Welcome back to Eagle VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to Eagle VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://kygl.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to Eagle VIP Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for Eagle VIP Club

Register Now

Sign up for Eagle VIP Club quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive Eagle VIP Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

Eagle 106.3